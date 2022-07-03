First-place Los Angeles FC looks to extend its winning streak to six matches against the Whitecaps on Saturday night in MLS action.

With the two teams heading in opposite directions in the Western Conference this season, first-place Los Angeles FC heads to BC Place to face the Whitecaps in Vancouver on Saturday night.

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Vancouver Whitecaps Today

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

Live stream Los Angeles FC at Vancouver Whitecaps on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Los Angeles is currently the top team in MLS with a league-best 36 points, 11 win and 35 goals this season, seven points clear of second-place Real Salt Lake in the West. Vancouver, on the other hand, is near the bottom of the table in 11th place with 21 points so far in 2022.

Los Angeles continued to roll as it extended its winning streak to five matches with a 3-1 victory over Dallas on Wednesday night. LAFC’s Danny Musovski opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, followed by goals from Cristian Arango and Kwadwo Opoku in the second half.

As for Vancouver, the Whitecaps played the Revolution to a scoreless draw in their last game action last Sunday night. The Whitecaps did have the better of the scoring chances but Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic made six saves to earn a point for New England on the road.

Los Angeles looks to extend its winning streak to six games when it travels to Vancouver to face the Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply