Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Bulls face Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday night in this exciting MLS matchup.

With the Red Bulls scoring two goals after the 80th minute in a comeback victory earlier this week, the Red Bulls now head to Children’s Mercy Park to face Sporting Kansas City on Sunday night.

How to Watch Red Bulls at Sporting KC Today

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Red Bulls at Sporting KC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

After the Red Bulls’ win over Atlanta United, New York is now tied for first place in the Eastern Conference with 29 points and is tied for the second-most wins in the East with eight. Kansas City, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the Western Conference with 16 points.

The Red Bulls made a huge comeback with goals from Lewis Morgan and Serge Ngoma to earn a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Thursday night. After Atlanta’s Josef Martinez scored to put United up 1-0 in the 75th minute, Morgan scored from the penalty spot while Ngoma scored his first MLS goal to give the Red Bulls the late win.

As for Sporting KC, it continues to struggle in MLS play, with a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders last Saturday. Kansas City has now lost three of their last four matches, as Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan and Will Bruin scored goals for the Sounders. Sporting managed just one shot on goal when Sounders keeper Stefan Frei stopped a 65th-minute header by Johnny Russell off a corner kick.

The Red Bulls will now hit the road to face Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Red Bulls at Sporting KC

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18565579
NWSL

How to Watch Racing Louisville FC at Orlando Pride

By Rafael Urbinajust now
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: United States vs Dominican Republic

By Justin Carterjust now
USATSI_18619041
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Sporting Kansas City

By Evan Lazarjust now
imago0048640652h
Liga MX

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_18598024
USFL

How to Watch the USFL Championship, Stallions vs. Stars

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
USATSI_18628300
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_18601291
MLS

How to Watch FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with infielder Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with infielder Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy