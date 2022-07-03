How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Sporting Kansas City

The Red Bulls face Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday night in this exciting MLS matchup.

With the Red Bulls scoring two goals after the 80th minute in a comeback victory earlier this week, the Red Bulls now head to Children’s Mercy Park to face Sporting Kansas City on Sunday night.

How to Watch Red Bulls at Sporting KC Today

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

After the Red Bulls’ win over Atlanta United, New York is now tied for first place in the Eastern Conference with 29 points and is tied for the second-most wins in the East with eight. Kansas City, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the Western Conference with 16 points.

The Red Bulls made a huge comeback with goals from Lewis Morgan and Serge Ngoma to earn a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Thursday night. After Atlanta’s Josef Martinez scored to put United up 1-0 in the 75th minute, Morgan scored from the penalty spot while Ngoma scored his first MLS goal to give the Red Bulls the late win.

As for Sporting KC, it continues to struggle in MLS play, with a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders last Saturday. Kansas City has now lost three of their last four matches, as Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan and Will Bruin scored goals for the Sounders. Sporting managed just one shot on goal when Sounders keeper Stefan Frei stopped a 65th-minute header by Johnny Russell off a corner kick.

The Red Bulls will now hit the road to face Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday night.

