How to Watch D.C. United at Orlando City SC

How to Watch MLS: D.C. United at Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Orlando City will look to move ahead of Cincinnati in the standings with a win over D.C. United today.

D.C. United (4-9-2) is on the road today for a game against Orlando City SC (7-6-4). D.C. United is currently in place in the Eastern Conference with 14 points while Orlando City is in sixth place with 25 points. 

How to Watch MLS: D.C. United at Orlando City SC Today:

Match Date: July 4, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

D.C. United is coming off of a 3-1 loss to Nashville last weekend. Daniel Lovitz scored early for Nashville at the 6' mark to take the early lead. Hany Mukhtar scored the second goal for Nashville just before halftime and added the third shortly after coming out of the locker room. Taxiarchis Fountas scored the lone goal for D.C. United at the 59' mark. 

Orlando City's most recent game also happened to be against Nashville in the U.S. Open Cup. The two teams played to a 1-1 time in regulation which brought them to penalties. Orlando City emerged victorious in the penalty round despite barely tying the game to make it that far. The lone goal in regulation did not come until the 90+4' mark from Rodrigo Schlegel. 

Both teams will be looking to pick up three points from today's game, but based on the season each team is having, the favor certainly belongs to Orlando City. 

May 25, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) reacts after scoring a penalty kick at the end of overtime against Inter Miami at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
