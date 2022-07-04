Inter Miami has won three of its last four heading into Monday's game against a struggling FC Dallas.

Inter Miami FC (6-7-3) has won three of its last four matches to get back into the playoff hunt and on Monday it travels to face FC Dallas (7-5-5), winless in its last three matches.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at FC Dallas Today:

Match Date: July 4, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Both clubs made transfer moves recently. Inter Miami signed attacker Corentin Jean from France's RC Lens and will take up one of the team's international roster spots. Dallas, meanwhile, made the addition of Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Paes permanent. Acquired on loan from FC Utrecht in the Netherlands, Paes has started 15 matches.

Inter Miami hasn't played since a 2-1 victory at home over Minnesota United on June 25. Indiana Vassilev snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for the hosts with two late goals. He entered as a substitute in the 83rd minute and scored in the 87th minute to tie the match. In the 90th minute, he converted a loose ball into the winner.

Dallas surrendered two second-half scores in a loss at Los Angeles Football Club on Wednesday. Jesús Ferreira scored the club's lone goal in the 38th minute. Dallas has lost two of its last three matches, picking up a point with a 2-2 draw with Austin FC.

