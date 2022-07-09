How to Watch FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo

FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamon will play this evening at PNC Stadium in a Western Conference game.

Tonight's game will feature a Western Conference matchup between sixth-place FC Dallas and 11th-place Houston Dynamo.

How to Watch MLS: FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Dallas has two losses and two draws in its last four matches. The latest match was a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami. Alan Velasco scored in the 22nd minute and the score remained that way until Leonardo Campana found the back of the net for Miami in the 88th minute.

Houston has lost four of its last five MLS matches with the lone win a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire. The club's latest match was a 2-1 loss to Charlotte FC. Charlotte scored first on an own goal in the 28th minute followed by a 71st-minute goal. Houston was able to earn a goal from Fafà Picault.

The last meeting between the two clubs was in April when Dallas won 2-1. Houston took the lead with a 33rd-minute goal by Sebastián Ferreira. Dallas tied the match in the remaining minutes of regulation with a goal from Tsiki Ntsabeleng (87th minute) and Facundo Quignon scored the game-winner in the 93rd minute.

