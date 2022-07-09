How to Watch LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC: Stream MLS Live Online, TV

Skip to main content

How to Watch LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC: Live Stream MLS, TV Channel, Start Time

Tonight's battle in L.A. should bring excitement and the Galaxy takes on LAFC in the latest installment of MLS rivalry, 'El Trafico.'

In an intense battle in Los Angeles, two of the top MLS teams will meet tonight at Banc of California Stadium. Currently, LAFC is standing in first place with 36 points, followed by the LA Galaxy, who sit in fourth place with 27 points. LAFC has 11 wins, three draws and four losses so far this season. Meanwhile, the Galaxy have eight wins, three draws, and six losses.

How to Watch MLS: LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC Today:

Match Date: July 8, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream MLS: LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The latest match for LAFC was a 1-0 loss to Vancouver. The match remained scoreless for almost the entirety of regulation time as Vancouver scored the lone goal in the 89th minute of the match.

The Galaxy likewise faced a Canadian club, CF Montréal, but this time, the L.A. team walked away with the victory, as the Galaxy took home the 4-0 result with goals from Javier Hernández (eighth minute), Dejan Joveljić (four minutes into first-half stoppage time) and two goals from Rayan Raveloson (60th and 79th minutes). Keeper Jonathan Bond was able to keep a clean sheet for the club.

The last meeting between the two clubs was for the U.S. open cup where the Galaxy were able to advance after winning 3-1. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18659753
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Tijuana vs Juárez: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_16887977
MLS

How to Watch LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC: Stream MLS Live Online, TV

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Russell Knox plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Russell Knox at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; J.J. Spaun plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

J.J. Spaun at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sean Crocker lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sean Crocker at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jason Scrivener plays from the 17th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Scrivener at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy