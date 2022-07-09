How to Watch LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC: Stream MLS Live Online, TV

Tonight's battle in L.A. should bring excitement and the Galaxy takes on LAFC in the latest installment of MLS rivalry, 'El Trafico.'

In an intense battle in Los Angeles, two of the top MLS teams will meet tonight at Banc of California Stadium. Currently, LAFC is standing in first place with 36 points, followed by the LA Galaxy, who sit in fourth place with 27 points. LAFC has 11 wins, three draws and four losses so far this season. Meanwhile, the Galaxy have eight wins, three draws, and six losses.

How to Watch MLS: LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC Today:

Match Date: July 8, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The latest match for LAFC was a 1-0 loss to Vancouver. The match remained scoreless for almost the entirety of regulation time as Vancouver scored the lone goal in the 89th minute of the match.

The Galaxy likewise faced a Canadian club, CF Montréal, but this time, the L.A. team walked away with the victory, as the Galaxy took home the 4-0 result with goals from Javier Hernández (eighth minute), Dejan Joveljić (four minutes into first-half stoppage time) and two goals from Rayan Raveloson (60th and 79th minutes). Keeper Jonathan Bond was able to keep a clean sheet for the club.

The last meeting between the two clubs was for the U.S. open cup where the Galaxy were able to advance after winning 3-1.

