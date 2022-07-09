How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC

Inter Miami CF is headed up to Orlando to take on Orlando City SC in an Eastern Conference game.

Tonight will feature an eastern conference matchup between sixth-place Orlando City and ninth-place Inter Miami.

How to Watch MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Live Stream MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Orlando City lost its latest MLS match 5-3 against DC United. United jumped out to a three-goal lead before Orlando City could get onto the scoreboard. Facundo Torres scored in the 57th minute and provided an assist to Ercan Kara in the 66th minute to bring the deficit back to one.

United scored again in the 74th minute, but a confirmed penalty call allowed Alexandre Pato to bring it back to a one-goal game. Unfortunately for them, that was all the scoring that Orlando could muster as it gave up one more goal in the 96th minute.

Inter Miami has won two of its last four matches with one loss and one draw during that span. The latest match was a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas. Dallas was able to score in the 27th minute and the score remained that way for the majority of the match as Leonardo Campana was able to score the tying goal in the 88th minute.

The last meeting between the two clubs was a 1-1 draw in the US Open Cup that went to a shootout to decide which club would move on to the next round. Orlando won the shootout with a score of 4-2.

Regional restrictions may apply.