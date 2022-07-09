Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville SC at Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nashville SC and Charlotte FC will meet tonight at Bank of America stadium in this MLS showdown between two clubs.

A cross-conference clash has Nashville SC traveling down to Charlotte FC for a Saturday night match. In conference, Charlotte is currently in eighth place with 23 points while Nashville is in sixth place with 27 points.

How to Watch MLS: Nashville SC at Charlotte FC Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream MLS: Nashville SC at Charlotte FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Charlotte earned three points after defeating Houston Dynamo 2-1 last Sunday. Charlotte got on the board first by means of her own goal at the 28-minute mark. 

Andre Shunyashiki added a second goal in the 74th minute. Houston was able to respond with a goal of their own at the 81st minute but could not connect again, leaving Charlotte victorious.

Nashville comes into the match having last faced the Portland Timbers. The Timbers made a second-half comeback to end the match in a draw. Nashville got an early lead from the foot of Sean Davis who scored at the 19-minute mark. Hany Mukhtar was able to earn the second goal of the match soon after halftime to give Nashville a 2-0 lead. 

However, Portland scored two goals fewer than 10 minutes later to leave the result a 2-2 draw. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Nashville SC at Charlotte FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18632810 (1)
MLS

How to Watch Nashville SC at Charlotte FC

By Christine Brownjust now
Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Padres

By Evan Masseyjust now
imago1012693137h
CFL Football

How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions

By Brandon Rushjust now
USATSI_18661081
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
USATSI_17841641
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev - Prelims

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and forward Sam Hauser (30) celebrate after the Celtics beat the Miami Heat in game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy