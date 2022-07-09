How to Watch Nashville SC at Charlotte FC

Nashville SC and Charlotte FC will meet tonight at Bank of America stadium in this MLS showdown between two clubs.

A cross-conference clash has Nashville SC traveling down to Charlotte FC for a Saturday night match. In conference, Charlotte is currently in eighth place with 23 points while Nashville is in sixth place with 27 points.

How to Watch MLS: Nashville SC at Charlotte FC Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Charlotte earned three points after defeating Houston Dynamo 2-1 last Sunday. Charlotte got on the board first by means of her own goal at the 28-minute mark.

Andre Shunyashiki added a second goal in the 74th minute. Houston was able to respond with a goal of their own at the 81st minute but could not connect again, leaving Charlotte victorious.

Nashville comes into the match having last faced the Portland Timbers. The Timbers made a second-half comeback to end the match in a draw. Nashville got an early lead from the foot of Sean Davis who scored at the 19-minute mark. Hany Mukhtar was able to earn the second goal of the match soon after halftime to give Nashville a 2-0 lead.

However, Portland scored two goals fewer than 10 minutes later to leave the result a 2-2 draw.

