How to Watch New York Red Bulls at FC Cincinnati

The New York Red Bulls are on the road at FC Cincinnati for an eastern conference matchup on Saturday.

The New York Red Bulls look to move back into first place in their conference as they travel to take on FC Cincinnati. The Red Bulls currently have 32 points, leaving them one point behind the Philadelphia Union.

How to Watch MLS: New York Red Bulls at FC Cincinnati Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live Stream MLS: New York Red Bulls at FC Cincinnati on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

New York comes into the match having won three of its last four MLS matches. The latest match was a 1-0 victory over Sporting KC where Aaron Long scored the lone goal of the match at the 53-minute mark. Carlos Coronel was able to keep the net clear with the help of back-line defenders.

The club is still competing in the U.S. open cup where they just defeated rival New York City FC 3-0. The club will now face Orlando City in the semifinal at the end of the month.

FC Cincinnati comes into the match after playing the New England Revolution to a 2-2 draw. The Revolution scored at the 30-minute mark to take the first lead of the match. Cincinnati was able to tie the match from an own goal at the 41-minute mark.

10 minutes into the second half, New England took the lead again but Brenner was able to score the equalizer in the 73rd minute.

Regional restrictions may apply.