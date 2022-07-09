Skip to main content

How to Watch New York City FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream MLS, TV Channel, Start Time

NYCFC and the New England Revolution will meet in New York City today for an MLS showdown between two top clubs.

An east coast battle has the New England Revolution traveling to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx to take on New York City FC. These two clubs are sitting in the upper half of the eastern conference with New York City in fourth place with 29 points and New England in seventh with 25 points.

How to Watch MLS: New York City FC vs. New England Revolution Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream MLS: New York City FC vs. New England Revolution on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The latest match for New York City was a back-and-forth match against Atlanta United which resulted in a 2-2 draw. Valentin Castellanos scored in the 37th minute to give NYC the first lead of the match. Atlanta tied the match in the 56th minute but Castellanos was able to find the back of the net again two minutes later to give the lead back to NYC. For Atlanta, Dom Dwyer was able to tie the match again and scored the final goal leaving the match tied 2-2.

New England’s latest match was also a 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati. Dylan Borrero started the scoring for the Revolution with the first goal in the 30th minute. The match became tied with an own goal from Henry Kessler in the 41st minute. The Revolution were able to regain the lead as Gustavo Bou scored in the 55th minute. Cincinnati tied the match up 18 minutes later and the score remained 2-2 for the duration of the match. 

