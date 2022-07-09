Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Jose Earthquakes and Toronto FC will meet in a cross-conference match in Toronto Saturday night in MLS.

An MLS cross-conference meeting sees the Earthquakes traveling to face Toronto FC for a match. Both clubs are currently sitting towards the bottom of their respective conference standings. Coming into the weekend Toronto is in 12th place in the eastern conference and San Jose is in 13th place.

How to Watch MLS: San Jose Earthquakes at Toronto FC Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live Stream MLS: San Jose Earthquakes at Toronto FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

San Jose enters the match with a 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire. After a scoreless first half, the Earthquakes started the second half with a goal from Benjamin Kikanovic. Kikanovic was able to add a second goal in the 87th minute to extend the lead to 2-0. Brian Gutierrez was able to score for the Fire five minutes into second-half stoppage time to leave the final score at 2-1.

Toronto has lost its last two MLS matches but is also competing in the Canadian championship where the club has advanced to the final round in which they will face Vancouver.

The last four matches between the clubs have resulted in two draws and a win for each team. The latest match was a 2-2 draw that was played in 2020. 

