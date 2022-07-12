Skip to main content

How to Watch Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Texas teams will play each other tonight in a Western Conference matchup as Austin FC and the Houston Dynamo square off.

Tonight's game is a quick turnaround for these two clubs who just competed on Saturday. Houston travels to Austin after tying FC Dallas Saturday night.

How to Watch MLS: Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo Today:

Match Date: July 12, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS

Live Stream MLS: Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Houston hosted Dallas in what ended up as a 2-2 thriller. Dallas was the first to find the back of the net when Matt Hedges scored in the 27th minute. Dynamo forward, Thorleifur Úlfarsson, was able to score a goal in the 69th minute. The match remained tied for the rest of regulation when Dallas broke the tie three minutes into injury time. The Dynamo didn't back away as Teenage Hadebe scored eleven minutes into injury time to have each team leave with a point.

Austin is returning from its 3-0 victory over Atlanta United. Austin came into the match firing on all cylinders as Felipe Martins scored nine minutes into the match followed by teammate Ethan Finlay in the 17th minute. In the second half, Sebastián Driussi scored in the 57th minute to add a bit of insurance. 

The last meeting between the two clubs was in April and resulted in a 2-1 win for Austin. Today, Houston will attempt to avenge that loss.

