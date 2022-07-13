How to Watch Columbus Crew at D.C. United: Stream MLS Live, TV

D.C. United will look to bounce back against the Columbus Crew following an embarrassing 7-0 loss to the Union on Friday.

Tonight's game will be an eastern conference matchup featuring eighth-place Columbus Crew and 13th-place D.C. United.

How to Watch MLS: Columbus Crew at D.C. United Today:

Match Date: July 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream MLS: Columbus Crew at D.C. United on fuboTV

The Crew enter the match coming off of a 3-2 win over the Chicago Fire. The Fire were able to score two goals in the first half to take a 2-0 lead into the locker room. The second half was dominated by the Crew, however, with Derrick Etienne scoring twice to tie the match. Cucho Hernández scored the game-winner in the 83rd minute and then earned a yellow card in celebration.

D.C. is looking to use this match as a reset from its previous match which was a 7-0 loss against the Philadelphia Union on national television. The Union had a 5-0 lead going into halftime while United were only able to generate two shots in that time. Goalkeeper Rafael Romo was in net for the duration of the match.

The last match between the two clubs was this past April when the Crew won 3-0. Scoring in the match were Pedro Santos, Derrick Etienne Junior and Darlington Nagbe with Eloy Room earning a clean sheet.

