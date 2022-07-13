One point shy of the top of the conference, NYCFC heads to the Lone Star State in search of a second consecutive win when they face FC Dallas.

New York City FC trails crosstown rival New York Red Bulls by one point heading into tonight with MLS' leading scorer coming off a two-goal game. Tonight, they face FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium as Dallas looks to surpass their 2021 win total with a home victory.

How to Watch New York City FC at FC Dallas:

Match Date: July 13, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Valentin Castellanos scored twice in Saturday’s 4-2 win against New England Revolution. That marked Castellanos’ sixth multi-goal home game since the start of the 2021 season, doubling the total of any other player in the MLS during that timeframe. With five goals in his last three games, Castellanos has 12 goals on the season on his way to a second consecutive Golden Boot.

Dallas comes into tonight winless since May 28, a stretch spanning five matches, but has scratched out a point in each of itsheir last two games against Inter Miami and the Dynamo.

NYCFC, meanwhile, is unbeaten in their last three matches and have secured at least one point in 12 of its last 13 matches pushing The Pigeons towards the top of the table.

In Saturday’s win over New England, NYCFC won three penalties, converting two into goals while becoming the first team to be awarded three penalties in a single match.

