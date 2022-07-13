Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Colorado Rapids: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Orlando SC travels to face the Rapids at DSG Park on Wednesday in MLS regular season action.

With 28 points after 19 matches, Orlando City SC currently find itself in fifth place in the conference standings. The Rapids, meanwhile, are sitting in 12th place in their conference with 20 points after 18 matches, seven points removed from the playoff picture (top-seven teams).

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Colorado Rapids Today:

Match Date: July 13, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Live Stream Orlando City SC at Colorado Rapids on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Colorado is currently on a five-match winless streak in MLS action with three losses and two draws in that span. The Rapids' most recent victory was a 1-0 finish over Seattle on May 22 where Jonathan Lewis' second-half strike secured all three points for Robin Fraser's team.

In its most recent outing, Colorado came away from Rio Tinto Stadium with a 2-2 draw after going down 2-0 to Real Salt Lake following finishes from Jefferson Savarino and Justin Meram. Diego Rubio and Lalas Abubakar scored in the 67th and 89th minutes respectively to steal a point from RSL.

Orlando, meanwhile, is coming off of a dramatic 1-0 victory over Inter Miami on Saturday, where Damion Lowe's 92nd-minute own goal gave City all three points.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Orlando City SC at Colorado Rapids

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18671042
