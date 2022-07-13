How to Watch Philadelphia Union at Inter Miami CF: Stream MLS Live

The Union will look for a repeat of last week's 7-0 loss over D.C. United when they play Inter Miami on Wednesday night.

Tonight's game will feature an eastern conference matchup between the second-place Philadelphia Union and 10th-place Inter Miami.

How to Watch MLS: Philadelphia Union at Inter Miami CF Today:

Match Date: July 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)

Live Stream MLS: Philadelphia Union at Inter Miami CF on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Union enter the match after a massive 7-0 win against D.C. United. The Union were able to start the scoring quickly as Alejandro Bedoya scored nine minutes into the match. Julián Carranza added two more goals: one in the 22nd minute and another in the 25th. Bedoya scored his second goal of the match at the 37-minute mark. Mikael Uhre added the final goal of the first half two minutes into injury time.

Uhre started the scoring in the scored half with a 59th-minute goal. Julián Carranza took a penalty kick at the 70th minute but the keeper made the save. However, Carranza scored two minutes later to make the final 7-0. Andre Blake was in net for the Union and earned the clean sheet.

Inter Miami are coming off a tightly contested 1-0 loss to Orlando City. City scored the lone goal of the match in the two minutes into second-half stoppage time thanks an own goal by Damion Lowe in a heartbreaking finish to a well-played game.

The last meeting between the clubs was in May where the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Regional restrictions may apply.