Charlotte travels to South Florida to face Miami at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday in MLS regular season action.

With 26 points in 20 matches, Charlotte currently hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Inter Miami, meanwhile, is 11th in the East with 22 points after the club's 19 matches so far this season.

How to Watch Charlotte FC at Inter Miami CF today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)

Live stream Charlotte FC at Inter Miami CF on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Charlotte is coming off of back-to-back wins in MLS actions with the mini-streak beginning on July 3 with a 2-1 finish over Houston at PNC Stadium. Matías Vera scored an own goal in the 28th minute and Charlotte's Andre Shinyashiki doubled the lead in the 74th to secure all three points for his club.

Led by head coach Christian Lattanzio, the club then defeated Nashville 4-1 thanks to goals from Christian Fuchs, Karol Świderski, Sergio Ruíz and Shinyashiki who got on the scoresheet for the second match in a row.

Meanwhile, Phil Neville's side is coming off of a 2-1 loss at home to Philadelphia where Gonzalo Higuaín came on as a sub and notched Miami's only goal in the loss in the 81st minute.

Regional restrictions may apply.