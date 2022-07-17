Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Columbus Crew receive a visit from FC Cincinnati at Lower.com Field on Sunday in MLS regular season action.

Just one point separates Columbus from FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference standings after 20 matches so far this season. The Crew are eighth in the East with 26 points while Cincinnati is sixth with 27.

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Cincinnati is unbeaten in its last six matches in a row in MLS regular season action. However, five of those matches, including the club's last four, were all draws. In its most recent outing, Cincinnati drew 2-2 with Vancouver at TQL Stadium where Álvaro Barreal and Brandon Vázquez scored the team's two goals in the tie.

Meanwhile, Columbus is undefeated in its last seven matches in MLS action with three wins and four draws in the span. The Crew are coming off of a 2-2 draw at Audi Field against D.C. United with Cucho Hernández scoring both of the club's goals in the tie.

Both clubs will be hoping to extend their unbeaten streak on Sunday when Cincinnati and Columbus meet at Lower.com Field.

