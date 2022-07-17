Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Jose Earthquakes receive a visit from the Houston Dynamo at PayPal Park on Sunday in MLS regular season action.

With both teams in need of picking up all three points on Sunday, the Earthquakes and Dynamo face off at PayPal Park in MLS regular season action. The Earthquakes are 13th in the Western Conference standings with 22 points after 19 matches, while the Dynamo are 12th in the West with the same amount of points in 20 matches.

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at San Jose Earthquakes today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Houston Dynamo at San Jose Earthquakes on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

San Jose is coming off of a 3-2 victory over the Galaxy on Wednesday at Dignity Health Sports Park. 

The Earthquakes went into halftime with a 3-0 lead in the match thanks to goals from Cristian Espinoza (penalty kick), Jeremy Ebobisse and Marcos López. Ebobisse leads the club with his 11 goals so far this season and is just one strike behind league leader Valentín Castellanos.

Meanwhile, Houston is coming off of a 3-1 loss to Austin on Tuesday where Adalberto Carrasquilla scored the club's only goal in the defeat.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Houston Dynamo at San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
