Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Los Angeles FC travels to face Nashville at GEODIS Park on Sunday in MLS regular season action on Sunday night.

With just four losses so far this season, Los Angeles FC is currently in second place in the Western Conference standings with 39 points in 19 matches. Nashville, meanwhile, is fourth in the West with 30 points after its 20 matches so far in the campaign.

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Nashville SC today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

Live stream Los Angeles FC at Nashville SC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

LAFC is coming off of a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Galaxy at Banc of California Stadium last Friday where José Cifuentes (two) and Cristian Arango scored the goals to secure all three points in El Tráfico. 

Before that, the club led by head coach Steve Cherundolo lost 1-0 to Vancouver on July 2 at BC Place, a defeat that snapped a five-game unbeaten run for LAFC in MLS action.

Nashville, meanwhile, is coming off of a 1-0 win over Seattle at GEODIS Park on Wednesday where Hany Mukhtar scored the lone goal in the victory. Mukhtar is now up to 11 goals on the season to go along with the playmaker's five assists in the campaign.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Los Angeles FC at Nashville SC

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18684717
MLS

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Nashville SC

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_10971172
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament, Second Round: YGC vs. HBCUNITED

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_18707268
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championships

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
imago1005365002h
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana

By Rafael Urbina40 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Columbus Crew SC forward Cucho (9) and midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Fire FC 3-2 at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18098275
Soccer

How to Watch Rio Grande Valley FC Toros vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_18704076
MLS

How to Watch FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_18708677
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Cape Cod League: Anglers at Mariner

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12), shortstop Jorge Mateo (3), left fielder Austin Hays (21), center fielder Cedric Mullins (31), and right fielder Ryan McKenna (26) celebrate after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch the 2022 MLB Draft

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy