Los Angeles FC travels to face Nashville at GEODIS Park on Sunday in MLS regular season action on Sunday night.

With just four losses so far this season, Los Angeles FC is currently in second place in the Western Conference standings with 39 points in 19 matches. Nashville, meanwhile, is fourth in the West with 30 points after its 20 matches so far in the campaign.

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Nashville SC today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

Live stream Los Angeles FC at Nashville SC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

LAFC is coming off of a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Galaxy at Banc of California Stadium last Friday where José Cifuentes (two) and Cristian Arango scored the goals to secure all three points in El Tráfico.

Before that, the club led by head coach Steve Cherundolo lost 1-0 to Vancouver on July 2 at BC Place, a defeat that snapped a five-game unbeaten run for LAFC in MLS action.

Nashville, meanwhile, is coming off of a 1-0 win over Seattle at GEODIS Park on Wednesday where Hany Mukhtar scored the lone goal in the victory. Mukhtar is now up to 11 goals on the season to go along with the playmaker's five assists in the campaign.

Regional restrictions may apply.