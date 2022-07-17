Skip to main content

How to Watch New York City FC at New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls face off at Red Bull Arena on Sunday in MLS regular season action.

The defending MLS Cup champions NYCFC heads to Red Bull Arena on Sunday for the newest edition of the New York Derby. Following a slow start under the tutelage of interim head coach Nick Cushing, which included a U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal exit to the Red Bulls following a 3-0 loss at Red Bull Arena, the club has won its last two games in a row and will look to extend that streak on Sunday when they return to Harrison, New Jersey to face the Red Bulls in MLS action.

How to Watch New York City FC at New York Red Bulls today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream New York City FC at New York Red Bulls on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

New York City is currently second in the Eastern Conference standings with 35 points to go along with 10 wins, five draws and four losses so far this season. The Red Bulls, meanwhile, are third in the East with 33 points and nine wins, six draws and five losses this season.

Luquinhas and Lewis Morgan have combined for 14 goals and five assists in the regular season campaign and the lethal duo will look to continue making it rain on Sunday against NYCFC at Red Bull Arena.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

New York City FC at New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
How to Watch New York City FC at New York Red Bulls

