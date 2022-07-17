Orlando City and Atlanta United face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday with both clubs not far from each other in the Eastern Conference standings. City is currently fifth in the East with 29 points after 20 matches so far this season, while United are 11th in the standings with 23 points, but with a game in hand having played 19 matches in the campaign.

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KTUL - Tulsa)

Orlando is coming off of a 1-1 draw on the road against Colorado on Wednesday where Facundo Torres scored the team's lone goal in the tie. Torres is now up to four goals this season which is second on the team behind Ercan Kara who has seven.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is coming off of a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday thanks to a brace from Ronaldo Cisneros. The Mexican forward leads the team with his six goals so far in the campaign in 14 matches played.

