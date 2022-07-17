Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Orlando City travels to face Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday in MLS regular season action against Atlanta United.

Orlando City and Atlanta United face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday with both clubs not far from each other in the Eastern Conference standings. City is currently fifth in the East with 29 points after 20 matches so far this season, while United are 11th in the standings with 23 points, but with a game in hand having played 19 matches in the campaign.

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KTUL - Tulsa)

Live stream Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Orlando is coming off of a 1-1 draw on the road against Colorado on Wednesday where Facundo Torres scored the team's lone goal in the tie. Torres is now up to four goals this season which is second on the team behind Ercan Kara who has seven.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is coming off of a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday thanks to a brace from Ronaldo Cisneros. The Mexican forward leads the team with his six goals so far in the campaign in 14 matches played.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

Jul 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) controls the ball against Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe (31) in the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
