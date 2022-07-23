How to Watch DC United at CF Montreal

An Eastern Conference MLS match up has 14th place D.C. United playing 4th place Montréal. Montréal enters the match with ten wins, two draws and eight losses so far this season. D.C. has five wins, three draws and 11 losses.

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

United is coming off of an international friendly against Bayern Münich where Bayern won 6-2. Bayern was able to score five goals before United were able to get on the board with a goal from Skage Simonsen in the 54th minute. The other goal scorer of the match for the United was Theodore Ku-DiPietro scoring in the 83rd minute.

Montréal is entering the match after defeating Toronto 1-0. The lone goal of the match was an own goal by Lukas MacNaughton in the 69th minute. Earning the clean sheet for Montréal was James Pantemis, his second one of the year.

The last meeting between the two clubs was a 2-1 victory for D.C which was almost a year ago. In the match, Montréal was able to get the first lead of the match with a 16th minute goal from Zachary Brault Gullard, however, United took over from there with Andy Najar and Ola Kamara scoring the next goals of the match.

