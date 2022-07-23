Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Los Angeles FC is on the road at Sporting Kansas for a Western Conference matchup on Saturday night.

A western conference meeting has the top and bottom teams of the conference facing each other. LAFC is at the top of the conference with 13 wins, three draws and four losses. The club maintains a one point lead over Austin (41) and a nine-point lead over third place Real Salt Lake (33). Sporting KC is at the other end of the standings in 14th place with 20 points. The club has five wins, five draws and 12 losses.

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

Live Stream Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The latest match for Sporting was a 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake where Roger Espinoza was given a red card in the 62nd minute when the score was 1-0. Real Salt Lake promptly scored twice after the red card leaving the match out of hand reach.

LAFC has won four of its last five matches, with the latest being a 2-1 victory over Nashville. In the victory, Cristian Arango scored in the 27th minute followed by Jose Cifuentes in the 46th minute. Keeper Maxime Crépeau gave up the lone goal on a penalty kick in the 43rd minute of the match.

The last meeting between the two clubs was a 3-1 victory for LAFC which was played in April. 

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City

