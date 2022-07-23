Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Minnesota United is on the road for a western conference matchup with the Houston Dynamo at PNC Stadium.

A western conference matchup has Minnesota United traveling down to the Houston Dynamo's PNC Stadium. Currently, Minnesota is fourth in the western standings with nine wins, four draws and eight losses earning them 31 points. The Dynamo is in 11th place with 25 points. The club has seven wins, four draws and ten losses so far this season.

How to Watch MLS: Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo Today:

Match Date: July 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream MLS: Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The latest match for United was a 4-0 international club friendly against Everton. Minnesota had Emanuel Reynoso scoring in the 18th minute on a penalty kick followed by an own goal by Everton in the 32nd minute. Scoring the final goal in the match was Luis Amarilla in the 36th minute of the match. Starting the second half of the match both clubs made full field substitutions.

The Dynamo's last match was a 2-1 victory over San Jose. The first half of the match was scoreless and soon into the second half Jackson Yueill scored for San Jose. In the 71st minute, Sebastián Ferreira scored two minutes after subbing into the match. Five minutes later, Thorleifur Úlfarsson scored the game winning goal.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

