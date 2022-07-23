Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Revolution at Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New England Revolution travel to face Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday in MLS regular season action.

With 29 points after 20 matches so far this season, Columbus currently finds itself in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, New England is 10th in the East with 25 points in 20 matches.

How to Watch New England Revolution at Columbus Crew today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

Live stream New England Revolution at Columbus Crew on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Revolution are winless in their last four matches in MLS action with the team's most recent victory being a 2-1 finish over Minnesota on June 19. Dylan Borrero and Gustavo Bou scored the goals in the club's most recent win.

The club led by head coach Bruce Arena has drawn twice and lost twice since the win over Minnesota, with the team's most recent outing being a 2-1 defeat at the hands of East-leading Philadelphia on July 16. Bou scored the team's only goal in the loss.

The Crew, meanwhile, are coming off of a 2-0 win over Cincinnati last Sunday thanks to goals from Cucho Hernández and Lucas Zelarayán. Zelarayán is tied for the team lead in goals this season with five strikes, while Hernández is sitting right below the Argentine with four goals in the campaign.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

New England Revolution at Columbus Crew

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
