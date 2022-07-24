Atlanta United travels to face the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday in MLS regular season action.

Dignity Health Sports Park hosts the regular season match between Atlanta United FC and the LA Galaxy on Sunday in Carson, California.

How to Watch Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Galaxy currently find themselves in seventh place in the western conference standings with 27 points after 20 matches while Atlanta is 11th in the East with 24 points in the same amount of games.

Los Angeles is coming off of three-straight losses in MLS action with the club's most recent victory being a 4-0 finish over Montréal on July 4. Since then, L.A. lost 3-2 to Los Angeles FC, 3-2 to San Jose and 2-0 to Colorado in its most recent outing.

Atlanta, meanwhile, is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Orlando City on July 17 where Juan José Sánchez scored the club's lone goal in the second half. Before that, United beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 thanks to a brace from former Liga MX forward Ronaldo Cisneros on July 13.

