Skip to main content

How to Watch Rapids at Sounders FC: Live Stream MLS, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rapids travel to face the Sounders at Lumen Field on Saturday in MLS regular season action.

The Rapids hit the road to face the Sounders in Seattle on Saturday in regular season action at Lumen Field. Seattle is currently ninth in the Western Conference standings with 26 points after 20 matches, while Colorado is 12th in the West with 24 points in the same amount of games.

How to Watch Colorado Rapids at Seattle Sounders FC today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live stream Colorado Rapids at Seattle Sounders FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Seattle is currently on a three-match losing streak that began on July 9 with a 3-0 finish at the hands of Portland at Lumen Field. The Sounders then followed that performance up with back-to-back 1-0 losses to Nashville on July 13 and to Chicago on July 16.

Seattle's most recent victory in MLS action was a 2-0 finish over Toronto on July 2 where Dylan Teves and Fredy Montero secured all three points for Brian Schmetzer's squad.

Colorado, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-0 win over the Galaxy on July 16 thanks to strikes from Diego Rubio and Gyasi Zardes. Rubio leads the Rapids with nine goals so far in the regular season campaign, while Zardes notched his third of the season in the win last Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Colorado Rapids at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18680400
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Aces: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
USATSI_18706715
MLS

How to Watch Rapids at Sounders FC: Stream MLS

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18706954
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake: Live Stream MLS

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Jul 17, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11)jump over Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp (1) after a shot in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1005372828h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Jul 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; D.C. United midfielder Jackson Hopkins (25) draws a foul on Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) in the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz (6) shoots against Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) and midfielder Remi Walter (54) in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Sporting Kansas City vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Forge FC midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour (21) challenges for the ball with Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago