How to Watch Rapids at Sounders FC: Stream MLS

The Rapids travel to face the Sounders at Lumen Field on Saturday in MLS regular season action.

The Rapids hit the road to face the Sounders in Seattle on Saturday in regular season action at Lumen Field. Seattle is currently ninth in the Western Conference standings with 26 points after 20 matches, while Colorado is 12th in the West with 24 points in the same amount of games.

How to Watch Colorado Rapids at Seattle Sounders FC today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Seattle is currently on a three-match losing streak that began on July 9 with a 3-0 finish at the hands of Portland at Lumen Field. The Sounders then followed that performance up with back-to-back 1-0 losses to Nashville on July 13 and to Chicago on July 16.

Seattle's most recent victory in MLS action was a 2-0 finish over Toronto on July 2 where Dylan Teves and Fredy Montero secured all three points for Brian Schmetzer's squad.

Colorado, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-0 win over the Galaxy on July 16 thanks to strikes from Diego Rubio and Gyasi Zardes. Rubio leads the Rapids with nine goals so far in the regular season campaign, while Zardes notched his third of the season in the win last Saturday.

