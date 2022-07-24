How to Watch FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake: Live Stream MLS

FC Dallas hits the road to face Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday in MLS regular season action.

With 33 points after 21 matches, Real Salt Lake currently find themselves in third place in the western conference standings. FC Dallas, meanwhile, is sixth in the west with 29 points also in 21 matches. The two clubs meet at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday in regular season action.

How to Watch FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

RSL's most recent outing was a 3-0 finish over Sporting Kansas City on July 17 thanks to goals from Sergio Córdova, Pablo Ruíz and Jefferson Savarino.

The match marked RSL's ninth win of the season.

Dallas, meanwhile, is coming off of a 1-1 finish against Austin who is second in the western conference standings with 41 points so far this season.

Paul Arriola scored for the club from Dallas in the 42nd minute, while Diego Fagúndez drew the match level in the 79th minute for Austin, splitting the points between the two clubs at Toyota Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply.