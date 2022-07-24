How to Watch Earthquakes at Timbers: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

The Timbers host the Earthquakes in Portland on Saturday night in this MLS showdown on Saturday.

After Portland extended its unbeaten streak to six games last week, the Timbers welcome the Earthquakes to Providence Park in a crucial western conference matchup on Saturday.

How to Watch Earthquakes at Timbers Today

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Thanks to their six-match unbeaten streak, the Timbers have played their way into the MLS playoff race and are now tied with the LA Galaxy with 27 points this season. San Jose, on the other hand, is still at the bottom of the table in the western conference with 22 points.

Portland and Felipe Mora kept its unbeaten streak alive when it scored from the penalty spot for a league-record fifth consecutive game. The deciding penalty was awarded after Vancouver’s Tristan Blackmon took down Mora in the six-yard box. The Whitecaps had held the lead since a 32nd-minute goal by Brian White, but Mora buried the penalty to earn the Timbers a point.

As for San Jose, the Earthquakes jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Jackson Yueill opened the scoring in the 53rd minute. However, the Dynamo scored twice within a span of six minutes to earn a 2-1 victory over the Earthquakes last Sunday night.

