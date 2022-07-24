Skip to main content

How to Watch Earthquakes at Timbers: Live Stream MLS, TV Channel, Start Time

The Timbers host the Earthquakes in Portland on Saturday night in this MLS showdown on Saturday.

After Portland extended its unbeaten streak to six games last week, the Timbers welcome the Earthquakes to Providence Park in a crucial western conference matchup on Saturday.

How to Watch Earthquakes at Timbers Today

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Earthquakes at Timbers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Thanks to their six-match unbeaten streak, the Timbers have played their way into the MLS playoff race and are now tied with the LA Galaxy with 27 points this season. San Jose, on the other hand, is still at the bottom of the table in the western conference with 22 points.

Portland and Felipe Mora kept its unbeaten streak alive when it scored from the penalty spot for a league-record fifth consecutive game. The deciding penalty was awarded after Vancouver’s Tristan Blackmon took down Mora in the six-yard box. The Whitecaps had held the lead since a 32nd-minute goal by Brian White, but Mora buried the penalty to earn the Timbers a point.

As for San Jose, the Earthquakes jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Jackson Yueill opened the scoring in the 53rd minute. However, the Dynamo scored twice within a span of six minutes to earn a 2-1 victory over the Earthquakes last Sunday night.

The Timbers look to extend their unbeaten streak to six games when they host the Earthquakes on Saturday night in Portland.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

July
23
2022

San Jose Earthquakes at Portland Timbers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18711471
MLS

How to Watch Earthquakes at Timbers: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar44 seconds ago
Jul 13, 2022; Carson, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
Jul 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) speaks with third base coach/run prevention coach Darren Bush (51) during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) speaks with third base coach/run prevention coach Darren Bush (51) during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11)jump over Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp (1) after a shot in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_18680400
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Aces: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
USATSI_18706715
MLS

How to Watch Rapids at Sounders FC: Stream MLS

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago