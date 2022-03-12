How to Watch Atlanta United 2 at Louisville City FC:

The Central Division rivals square off in Louisville in the USL Championship opening weekend when Atlanta United 2 takes on Louisville City FC.

The first match of the season is underway when Atlanta United 2 takes on Louisville City FC as part of the USL Championship. Louisville City is arguably one of if not the best team in USL Championship history. They started in 2015 and made two straight Eastern Conference Finals. Then they only improved on that by winning two straight USL Championships, becoming the first USL team to win back-to-back.

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

In 2020, they finished first in their conference and then last year they finished second. Both times they made the Eastern Conference Finals. They fell short though to Tampa Bay last year by just one goal. They have a great chance at making it far once again but they will have a bit of an obstacle coming into this opener. They will be without forward Cameron Lancaster, as he suffered a knee injury in their preseason game against Saint Louis City FC.

Atlanta United 2 is in the same Central division as Louisville and they are looking to make an improvement over last year's second-to-last place finish. They'll look to make their first playoff appearance this year and a win over the divisional giant would make a resounding statement to help achieve that goal.

