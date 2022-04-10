Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlanta United looks to keep pace atop the Eastern Conference against Charlotte

Looking for its second consecutive win against Charlotte FC, the task is a bit harder for Atlanta United FC after news on Friday that star striker Josef Martinez had undergone surgery on his right knee and will be off the pitch for 6-8 weeks. Charlotte has posted two consecutive home wins since that 2-1 defeat at Atlanta and is poised to take advantage of Martinez’s absence.

How to Watch Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC 

Live stream the Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC match fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Goals will be at a premium today, as Atlanta is without its leading scorer and Charlotte has averaged a league-low 14.0 touches in the opponent’s box per match this season leading to just 6.3 shots in the box per game, the fourth-lowest total in all of MLS.

The top pick in the MLS SuperDraft, Charlotte’s Ben Bender, has picked up a goal and three assists in his first six MLS appearances. His four points are tied for the most for any number one SuperDraft pick in league history with Danny Mwanga in 2010 and Jack Harrison in 2016.

United is looking for its first back-to-back wins since a three-game winning streak in September. The Five Stripes are 0-4-3 after their last seven victories. If they do come away with a win, it may be a late goal that seals the deal. Atlanta has earned five points on goals scored in the 90th minute or later this season. No other team has earned more than two points with a goal in the 90th or later this season.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
