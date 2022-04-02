Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta United FC at D.C. United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlanta is riding a two-game point streak into a matchup at D.C. United.

After both teams were off last week, Atlanta United FC (2-1-1) looks to continue its two-game point streak when they travel to D.C. United (2-0-2) on Saturday.

How to Watch Atlanta United FC at D.C. United Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream Atlanta United FC at D.C. United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trailing by two goals and down a man. Atlanta rallied late to score twice in the late stages in a 3-3 draw against Montreal on March 19. Thiago Almada pulled Atlanta within one score with a goal in the 85th minute. Then, Brooks Lennon’s long-range free-kick equalizer stunned Montreal, which looked like it was headed to an easy victory. The result extended Atlanta’s home undefeated stretch to 7-0-3.

As for D.C. United, it fell 2-1 to Toronto FC and new coach Bob Bradley in its last game on March 19. United’s Russell Canouse opened the scoring with a goal in the tenth minute to put D.C. ahead 1-0, but Toronto would score the final two goals to earn the win. Jonathan Osorio broke a tie in the second half with a sliding strike off a cross from Luca Petrasso.

Both Atlanta and D.C. United will look to get back in the win column on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
