How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Charlotte FC looks for their first win or tie of the season against Atlanta United FC on Sunday.

Atlanta United FC (1-1-0) takes on a new face to the MLS with Charlotte FC (0-2-0) on Sunday, who have struggled in their first two matches and look to get their first result in franchise history here. 

To start the season, Atlanta United FC beat Sporting Kansas City and lost to the Colorado Rapids, two of the best teams in the MLS, showing they are ready to be competitive this season.

Last season, Atlanta United FC started 1-0-1 before finishing the season 13-9-12 and in the No. 5 seed of the Eastern Conference. They aim to get back into the playoffs again this season after a solid start.

The club has three players with one goal each in Luiz de Arauja Guimaraes Neto, Dom Dwyer and Caleb Wiley each scoring a goal.

On the other side, this is the first season for Charlotte FC in the MLS. They have lost their first two matches to D.C. United (3-0) and LA Galaxy (1-0). They are still searching for their first goal and win of the season in the MLS.

New clubs in the MLS always have their learning curves and a tough time in their initial season, but Charlotte FC could sneak up on teams with what they bring to the table.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

