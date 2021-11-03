Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta United FC at New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The winner of this game is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs with only a week left in the regular season.
    Author:

    Unbeaten in its last four matches and currently holding the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta United FC heads north to face a red-hot New York Red Bulls squad that has earned a point in nine of its last 10 matches.

    The playoff scenarios for both squads is simple. Win and you're in. Atlanta can secure a return to the postseason for the first time since 2019 with a draw and a Montréal loss or tie vs. Houston.

    Should the Red Bulls not come away with a win today, their playoff chances take a massive hit. They would have to earn a win or a draw at Nashville on Sunday.

    How to Watch Atlanta United FC at New York Red Bulls Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 3, 2021

    Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream the Atlanta United FC at New York Red Bulls match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Since Gonzalo Pineda took over as manager for Atlanta on Aug. 12, he's guided United to a 9-3-2. The turnaround was immediate, as the team won six out of seven matches, including a pair of three-game winning streaks to bring it into playoff contention.

    In their only meeting earlier this season, the squads played to a 0-0 draw, with United holding 62.1% of possession time and outshooting New York 13-8.

    The Red Bulls have dominated this series, winning seven of the 11 previous matchups and posting clean sheets in five of the last six matches against United. Atlanta’s lone win against New York came during its MLS Cup Championship run in 2018. 

    New York Red Bulls
    MLS

