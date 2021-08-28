August 28, 2021
How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nashville and Atlanta meet in a clash of two potential MLS Eastern Conference playoff teams.
Coming out of the MLS All-Star break, Nashville SC travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a match with Atlanta United FC. It will be the third meeting between the two teams this season, with both previous encounters ending in a 2-2 draw.

Nashville enters the match with a 7-11-2 record on the season. Their league-best 11 draws have helped lift them to 32 points, which is good for fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference. 

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

You can stream the Atlanta United FC vs. Nashville SC match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Meanwhile, Atlanta currently sits just outside of what would be a playoff spot. Their 6-9-6 record leaves them with 27 points, tied with D.C. United for the seventh-most in the East. However, D.C. currently holds the tiebreaker.

Nashville is led by goalkeeper Joe Willis, who has a league-best eight clean sheets in 2021. In 20 starts this year he's stopped 72.7 percent of the shots he's faced, and a Goals Against Average of exactly 1.00. 

In front of him is center back Walker Zimmerman, who was just named to his second MLS All-Star team. Zimmerman recently returned to the team after winning gold with the USMNT in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

On the other side, Atlanta boasts a pair of All-Stars of their own, both backs. George Bello and Miles Robinson anchor a defense that has allowed just one goal in the last three matches.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. You can catch the game on TUDN.

Regional restrictions may apply.

