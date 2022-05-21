Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlanta United visits Nashville at GEODIS Park on Saturday night in this Eastern Conference MLS showdown.

With both teams earning points in their last MLS action, Atlanta United travels to take on Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on Saturday night.

How to Watch Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC Today

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WLUK-Green Bay, WI)

Live stream Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Both Atlanta and Nashville sit in the middle of the table in their respective conferences. Atlanta currently is in seventh in the East with 15 points this season. Nashville, on the other hand, is sixth in the West with 18 points so far in 2022.

In its last match, Atlanta got a game-tying goal in the 63rd minute from Luiz Araujo to earn a draw against the Revolution on the road. Thiago Almada scored in the first half to get Atlanta’s first goal.

Nashville got goals from Hany Mukhtar and Alex Muyl to earn a 2-1 victory over Montreal. Montreal scored in the second half to pull within one but Nashville’s defense held them off to earn three points.

Nashville looks to continue its winning streak when it hosts Atlanta on Saturday night.

