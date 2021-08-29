How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas

One of Major League Soccer's newest proximity rivalries will write its second chapter Sunday night, as FC Dallas visits first-year club Austin FC. The sides make up two-thirds of the Lone Star State's MLS contingent, along with the Houston Dynamo.

This will be the second time Austin and Dallas meet on the pitch. FC Dallas grabbed a 2-0 win in Dallas at the beginning of August. They'll meet again on October 30 in Austin.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

For this meeting, Dallas comes in with a 5-7-9 record on the year. Austin is just one spot and three points behind in the standings at 5-4-11.

Dallas is led by Ricardo Pepi, who has scored nine of the team's 25 goals so far this season. Pepi recently committed to play for the US Men's National Team in its upcoming World Cup qualifying games, which begin next month.

For Austin FC, Cecilio Domínguez brings in a team-high five goals. He has scored in two of the five previous matches for Austin, heading into last week's MLS All-Star break. Alexander Ring serves as the facilitator — his 1,386 passes are third in MLS this season.

The goalkeeper matchup likely pits Dallas's Jimmy Maurer against Austin's Brad Stuver. Maurer is 4-8-6 in 18 starts this year with a 66.3 save percentage and 1.53 Goals Against Average. Meanwhile, Stuver has started all 20 of Austin's matches in 2021, posting a 7.84 save percentage and Goals Against Average of 1.2.

Kickoff from Austin is set for 8:00 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on FOX Sports 1.

