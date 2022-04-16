Skip to main content

How to Watch Austin FC at D.C. United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two clubs that did not make the playoffs last season in Austin FC and D.C. United clash on Saturday.

West meets East as Austin FC (3-1-2) looks to continue their hot start to the season with another win over D.C. United (2-3-0). It has been a great story to start the MLS season seeing Austin FC play like a playoff club after their struggles last season.

How to Watch Austin FC at D.C. United today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Watch Austin FC at D.C. United online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After finishing last season as the worst team in the Western Conference, Austin FC has been on a mission to start this season:

This season has been a statement start for Austin FC as they kicked things off with two straight wins and a 10-1 scoring margin in those matches, then they took aim at playoff clubs from last season in the Western Conference.

They lost their only match to the Portland Timbers 1-0, then drew with Seattle 1-1 and beat Minnesota United 1-0 in their last match.

Dallas FC has already beaten, drawn or battled closely with four clubs in their conference that finished ahead of them last season, three of whom made the playoffs.

So far they are tied for the most goals scored in the MLS with LAFC (14) and have only given up five goals for a plus-nine differential, best in the MLS overall.

Now, they have to sustain this effort, play and start to the season to prove to their conference and the MLS that they are for real.

On the other side for D.C. United, they have an even goal differential with five goals scored and given up so far this season. They are about where they were last season, just on the outside of the playoffs, good enough to make it in but not consistent enough to sit at the top of the standings.

