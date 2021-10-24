Two of the three eliminated teams in the Western Conference clash in a battle for pride when Austin FC and the Houston Dynamo meet.

Even in a disappointing season, there are things to play for.

This season, the Houston Dynamo (6-13-12) come in as the only team in the entire MLS without one road win. They are winless on the road in 15 matches. This could be historically bad if they cannot get one win here in their final three matches, starting today against the Austin FC (7-19-4).

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo:

Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

It took one minute for the Dynamo to get on the board in their last match to win the season series 2-0 in pretty convincing fashion:

In their two matches this season, the Dynamo outscored Austin FC 5-3, but the team only won one game due to the shootout loss earlier in the season. Both matches this season have been entertaining, high-scoring affairs.

The main draw today is whether or not the Dynamo can end their winless streak on the road. The winless streak actually extends all the way back to last season.

It goes all the way back to Aug. 25, 2020, in Kansas City. That was the last win on the road for the Dynamo.

In their last 23 matches on the road, the Dynamo have gone 0-14-9 with a 44-20 goal differential. To say they have struggled over the last season and a half away from home would be an understatement.

The Dynamo will have one more shot at a road win if things do not go well today against Montreal, a playoff-caliber quality home team.

