How to Watch Austin FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It is very early in the season, but can Austin FC start 2-0 against Inter Miami CF? The two sides meet on Sunday in an exciting matchup.

It is the smallest possible sample size, but Austin FC (1-0-0) started off the season with a win and scored five goals in the process, something they did not do all of last season. In fact, it took the club four games to get to five goals scored last season. They face Inter Miami CF (0-0-1) on Sunday, who played their season opener to a scoreless draw. These are the kind of games that clubs look back on when they miss or make the playoffs as a pivotal part of the journey.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Inter Miami CF today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Watch Austin FC vs. Inter Miami CF online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Austin FC looked absolutely fantastic in a 5-0 win to start the season against FC Cincinnati to start the season with a win in 2022:

Last season, these clubs did not face off in the regular season and they both missed the playoffs. This is the first match between them, making this one for the record books as the first match between these clubs ever.

Looking at last season as a potential precursor to this season, Inter Miami CF finished 12-17-5 with the fifth most losses in the entire MLS.

They had a minus-17 goal differential, scoring 36 and giving up 53. They were not in the same class as the bottom of the MLS, but in a tier just above them. They weren't a playoff team but weren't a horrible team, either

On the other side, Austin FC was one of the worst teams in the MLS. They finished 9-21-4 with the second-most losses in the MLS overall and their 56 goals allowed (minus-21 goal differential) was the worst in the Western Conference and the third-worst overall.

A win here for Austin FC would give them their best start ever and give them the confidence to potentially break through in their second year in the MLS to make the playoffs.

These are the games that matter in October and November when teams are trying to make the playoffs.

