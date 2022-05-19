Austin FC will try to make moves in the Western Conference with a win over leader LAFC tonight.

The Western Conference's third-place team, Austin FC, looks to close the gap with first-place Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night. LAFC is currently sitting one point ahead of FC Dallas.

How to Watch Austin FC at Los Angeles FC Today:

Match Date: May 18, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

Live Stream Austin FC at Los Angeles FC on fuboTV:

Austin FC’s latest match was a 2-0 loss to the Rapids where Colorado was able to score both of its goals off of penalty kicks in the first 30 minutes of the match.

LAFC is also competing in the U.S. Open Cup and recently defeated Portland 2-0 to advance to the round of 16 where the club will face LA Galaxy.

Austin FC’s last match was against Real Salt Lake where the club jumped into the lead with a 24th-minute goal from Alexander Ring. However, Daniel Pereira earned a red card in the 47th minute for taking out Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino on a breakaway. The club had to play down the rest of the match and gave up goals in the 55th minute and 88th minute to eventually lose the match.

This is the first time that these clubs have faced each other this season. With these two teams leading the pack, it is bound to be an exciting game to watch.

