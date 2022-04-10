Unbeaten at home, Austin FC plays host to Minnesota United FC in one of the marquee matchups in MLS today. Both teams enter with identical 2-1-2 records through the league's first month. The high-flying host is second in goals scored with 13 goals in its first five games. Austin didn’t net its 13th goal last season until its 16th game.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

This is the fourth meeting between these two squads since the start of the 2021 season. The Loons hold a 2-1 edge over Austin. Minnesota won the last matchup by a 1-0 score, handing Austin the only loss in its last eight home matches.

Austin’s scoring attack has been led by Sebastian Driussi, who has four goals and two assists already this season. Last season, only four Austin FC players reached the six-goal contributions plateau the entire season, including Driussi who ended the year with five goals and five assists.

Minnesota has conceded only four goals through its first five matches, two of which came in a 2-1 home loss to Seattle last Friday, the first loss for United this season.

The goalkeeper rotation of Tyler Miller and Dayne St. Clair has been formidable this season, as St. Clair has posted both of The Loons wins, while Miller is unbeaten with a pair of draws.

