On Saturday afternoon, soccer fans will get the chance to watch a very entertaining showdown. Austin FC and Real Salt Lake are set to play each other with both teams needing to pick up a win. It is just one of a few games on the Saturday schedule that will be entertaining to watch throughout the MLS.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: TUDN

Coming into this matchup, Real Salt Lake will be looking for their second win in a row. They defeated the LA Galaxy in their last matchup. RSL was led by Anderson Julio, who scored a stoppage-time goal to lead his team past the Galaxy.

For Austin FC, they need to bounce back from a tough 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Colorado Rapids. Getting back on track with a win over Salt Lake would be a big step in the right direction.

This will be the first trip that Real Salt Lake has ever made to Austin.

As of right now, Austin FC is dead last in the Western Conference standings with a 6-4-17 record. Real Salt Lake is in fifth in the West with an 11-6-10 record.

