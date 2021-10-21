    • October 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Austin FC at San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Austin FC (7-4-18) takes on Western Conference the rival San Jose Earthquakes (8-9-12) on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    San Jose is 2-0-3 in its last five matches. The Sharks beat Los Angeles FC 2-0 and then Austin FC 4-3, before losing three straight games leading into this one. They currently sit at No. 10 in the Western Conference.

    Austin FC has flip-flopped every single game. It is 2-0-3 in its last five matches too. The team lost to San Jose 4-3, then beat the LA Galaxy 2-0. The team lost to Colorado 3-0, then beat Real Salt Lake 2-1. Its most recent loss was to Minnesota 1-0, which means it is time for another win. Austin FC is dead last in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch: Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

    Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Live stream Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    San Jose has the leading goal scorer in this match. Javier López has 11 goals in 28 matches. Austin FC is led by Cecilio Domínguez and Diego Fagundez, who combined have 13 goals.

    The last time these two teams played, San Jose left with a 4-3 victory over Austin. Austin struck first with Sebastián Sriussi in the 6th minute followed by San Jose's Marcos López scoring in the 17th minute.

    Jon Gallagher broke the tie and Alexander Ring gave Austin FC a 3-1 lead heading into halftime. After the half, Cristian Espinoza scored in the 49th minute and Javier López scored in the 58th minute before Ring received a red card. With it all tied and Austin a man down, López scored again on a penalty kick, giving San Jose the win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Austin FC at San Jose Earthquakes

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

