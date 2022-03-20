The Seattle Sounders FC need to get back on track against Austin FC on Sunday.

The Seattle Sounders FC (1-2-0) have got off to a rough start this season after a very strong and long season last year. They take on Austin FC (2-1-0), who is elated with the start to this season after finishing as one of the worst teams in the Western Conference and MLS overall last season.

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sounders got into the win column for the first time this year against the LA Galaxy in their last match.

The Sounders are not losing poorly or to bad clubs to start the season. In fact, they had a run of three straight playoff clubs from last season to start the year.

They dropped two tough matches to both Nashville and Salt Lake to begin the season, before a 3-2 win over the LA Galaxy.

Looking back at last season, the Sounders were (1-0-1) against Austin with a 1:0 goal ration. Overall, the team finished with the second most points (60) and with the best goal differential in the Western Conference. The start to this season has to be way below the expectations of the club after making the playoffs and getting bounced in the first round.

On the other side for Austin FC, it has to be elated with the start to this season.

The club has a +8 goal differential (10-2) and is playing great team soccer. It nabbed early season wins over Cincinnati (5-0) and Miami (5-1) before a tough loss to Portland (0-1).

Austin FC’s defense is holding up early this season and the offense is exploding early to make it a real threat in the Western Conference if it can maintain this pace.

Regional restrictions may apply.