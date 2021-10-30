Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch CF Montréal at New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    CF Montréal and the New York Red Bulls are in a dead heat and control their playoff destiny as they sprint towards Decision Day.
    Sitting one point shy of the playoff line with a game in hand against D.C. United, both CF Montréal and the New York Red Bulls can play their way into the postseason over the final three games of the year.

    Tied at 43 points with 31 games played, losses are something both of these teams have avoided over the last month and a half. 

    Montréal has only suffered two losses since mid-September and is undefeated in October, while the Red Bulls were unbeaten in eight straight before Wednesday’s loss to D.C. United.

    How to Watch CF Montréal at New York Red Bulls Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the CF Montréal at New York Red Bulls match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Montréal is chasing two titles, as it advanced to the Canadian Championship Final by beating Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League 8-7 in Penalty Kicks after playing a scoreless 90 minutes. Goalkeeper and Montreal native Sebastian Breza made three saves in the penalty shootout and scored the game winning kick to send his team to the final, where it will face the winner of next week’s semifinal match between Toronto FC and Pacific FC.

    Head coach Wilfried Nancy juggled the lineup to save his team's legs for this MLS playoff push, and it paid off. The team now has the easier road to the postseason than New York enjoys, as both of the Red Bulls' remaining opponents are teams with winning records and are playoff bound.

    Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel is third in the league in clean sheets (11) and has only conceded four goals in his last nine starts. 

