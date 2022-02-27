Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Montreal at Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The MLS is back with CF Montreal and Orlando City SC both looking to build off last season.

It is a new, fresh start to the season for both CF Montreal and Orlando City SC after they played strong seasons last year. Orlando City SC is coming off a playoff berth and loss in the first round but had a strong season. CF Montreal just missed the playoffs by two points, meanwhile, watching the playoffs from home.

How to Watch CF Montreal at Orlando City SC today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Watch CF Montreal at Orlando City SC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando City SC is coming off a playoff run and a great season that they can build off of going forward:

Last season, these teams played three times with the teams going 1-1-1 overall and each team scoring five goals apiece.

CF Montreal took the first match 4-2, with the second game ending in a 1-1 tie and Orlando City SC winning in the season finale 2-0 to end one club's playoff hopes.

Orlando City SC finished last season with 50 goals scored and 48 goals allowed for a plus-two goal differential and a trip to the playoffs. They were a really strong home team, going 8-2-7 overall in central Florida.

Building off of that success will be key for Orlando City SC to not only make the playoffs again but to have more success when they get there.

CF Montreal ended the season with a plus-2 goal differential as well with 46 goals scored and 44 goals allowed. They finished just two points out of the playoffs, where if one of those losses or ties were wins they would have had a chance to be in the playoffs with today’s opponents.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

CF Montreal at Orlando City SC

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17772077
