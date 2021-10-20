    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch CF Montreal at Orlando City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Orlando City FC is riding a two-match win streak when it faces CF Montreal at home on Wednesday.
    Orlando City FC is 2-1-2 in its last five matches, dating back to Sept. 19. The team lost to Philadelphia 3-0 and to New England 2-1. Since then, though, this team has caught some fire. It drew Nashville 2-2, which is No. 2 in the conference. The team brings in a two-match win streak after a 2-1 win over DC United and a 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati.

    CF Montreal is also 2-1-2 in its last five games. The team beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 five games ago, before losing to the Crew six days later. The team then lost to New England to wrap up September games. It beat Atlanta in its first October matchup and then tied Philadelphia 2-2 last Saturday.

    How to Watch: CF Montreal vs. Orlando City FC

    Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV

    Live stream CF Montreal vs. Orlando City FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Romell Quioto is CF Montreal's leading scorer. He has eight goals in 17 matches. He most recently put up two goals in the win against Atlanta— one in the 49th minute and then a penalty in the 55th minute.

    Nani, the former Manchester United and Portugal star, leads Orlando City FC in goals this season with nine throughout 24 matches. His most recent goal was actually the last time these two teams played, when he scored in the 35th minute.

    The last time these two met, Montreal won 4-2 on a roller coaster ride. Mathieu Choinière stuck first for Montreal then Nani answered. Quioto struck for Montreal, then Robin Jansson answered. In the 73rd and 80th minute, Lassi Lappalainen and Sunusi Ibrahim scored to seal the win for Montreal.

    How To Watch

