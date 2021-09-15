How to Watch CF Montreal at Orlando City SC

Trying to grab one of the final playoff spots, CF Montreal visits one of the top MLS teams.

CF Montreal (8-7-8, 31 points) is currently tied with D.C. United in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, but United holds the tiebreaker to give it the final spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs. With Atlanta United just one point behind and Inter Miami leaping ahead with a win on Monday, every game is vital for Montreal.

On Wednesday, CF Montreal will face Orlando City SC (10-8-5, 38 points), the current third-seed in the East.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

You can stream the CF Montreal at Orlando City SC match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Montreal is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Nashville, the second seed in the Eastern Conference. This is a tough part of the schedule for Montreal, as it faced fifth-seed Philadelphia a few weeks back.

Meanwhile, Orlando City is coming off of a disappointing 3-0 loss to Atlanta United. That was the first regular-season loss for the club since July 25, breaking a string of seven consecutive matches to end in a win or draw.

Orlando has scored 33 goals this season and allowed 29. That plus-four goal differential is tied for seventh-best in MLS. Montreal isn't far behind, with a plus-two goal differential.

Despite the difference in the team's records, these teams are fairly even. Montreal has allowed one fewer goal on the season than Orlando City, while Orlando has been slightly better offensively.

Keep an eye on Orlando City midfielder Luís Carlos Almeida da Cunha, who is 10th in the MLS in goals scored. While he hasn't scored a goal since Aug. 7, he's seen an uptick in usage over the past two matches, taking two shots in each game.

Regional restrictions may apply.